Do you recognize this brazen thief? Broward residents need your help

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Police agencies in Broward County are searching for a brazen porch pirate who homeowners say has recently been stealing packages from their doorstep. They need the public’s help to stop him.

In the Forest Lake community, one of the victims shared surveillance video from a Ring camera showing the thief took two boxes about 30 minutes after the postal carrier delivered them on Tuesday.

“I see this guy pull up in the middle of the street," a Forest Lake resident said.

The video shows the alleged bandit carried the boxes, placed them in the back of a silver sports utility vehicle, and drove away. The man was wearing a blue shirt and baggy khaki shorts.

On Thursday evening, Miramar detectives released photos and surveillance video showing who they believe to be the same thief.

While stealing from Sapphire Bay community residents, the robber was also wearing a blue shirt and baggy khaki shorts. Detectives said he was also in a silver SUV.

“I am at work when I see it happen,” a Sapphire Bay resident said. “It’s really sad that you would stoop so low. I hope they catch him.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the repeat porch pilferer to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.