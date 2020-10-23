Here is the quick analysis of the final debate of the 2020 race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nov. 3 election is in less than two weeks. Early voting is ongoing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. And for the undecided voters, the final 90-minute debate on Thursday night in Nashville was less chaotic than the first thanks to a mute button.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sharply disagreed on the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has left more than 225,000 people in the United States dead, including more than 16,000 in Florida.

first lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walk away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

While Trump said the coronavirus is “going away,” Biden promised he will end the pandemic. Biden also warned Americans of “a dark winter.” Epidemiologists have warned infections are more likely when there are crowds indoors.

“Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States,” Biden said.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump.

They also disagreed on environmental protections, immigration policy, racial justice and Obamacare.

Trump promised he is going to terminate the Affordable Care Act and replace it “with a brand new beautiful health care” that protects coverage for preexisting conditions. Biden said he does not support socialist medicine.

During their exchange about the Black Lives Matter movement, Biden accused Trump of pouring “fuel on every single racist fire.” Trump said he has made improvements on criminal justice reform that prove otherwise, and also said that he was “the least racist person" in the room.

President Donald Trump speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden also had different views on global warming. Trump said the Paris climate accord was designed to hurt businesses. He also accused Biden of wanting to “close down the oil industry,” but Biden said he would help the country to transition “over time” to renewable energy.

Trump’s refute on the use of wind energy caused Biden to laugh.

“I know more about wind than you do; it’s extremely expensive," Trump said, adding it "kills all the birds.”

Biden continued to ask Trump to release his tax returns: “What are you hiding?”

Trump said he had closed the bank account in China that the New York Times reported about in a recent story about him paying only $750 a year in federal taxes. Trump also said he had “prepaid tens of millions of dollars” in taxes. In a counter-attack, Trump’s campaign has continued to focus on Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings.

Trump’s campaign released a statement about the debate late Thursday night saying the president had “crushed it.”

