Coronavirus tests for children: What to know, where to go

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As cases of COVID-19 continue to pop up at South Florida schools following the return to in-person learning, parents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are taking their children to be tested for the novel coronavirus more frequently.

Not all testing sites will administer the tests on children, though.

Walgreens announced last week that it was expanding testing parameters to children 3 and older at all locations.

At CVS, tests are currently limited to those 12 years older, but a spokesperson did say that a plan is being developed to begin administering tests to children 10 and older in the future.

In Miami-Dade County, some testing sites, such as the Youth Fairgrounds, offer tests to minors 5 years and older regardless of symptoms.

The University of Miami Pediatric Mobile Clinic provides free tests for children of all ages. For information on the mobile clinic for children or the minimum age at each testing site click here.

In Broward, there is a link on the county website that lists which testing sites will accept minors. To view, click here.

At Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, as well as its Urgent Care centers, they provide testing for children who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms. For more information, click here.

Parents and guardians can also consult with their child’s pediatrician regarding possible testing for COVID-19, and the child’s insurance provider to determine cost and coverage.