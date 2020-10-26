Some residents of Lauderhill say flooding after heavy rains a chronic problem

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Parts of Broward County are dealing with inches and inches of water, which flooded parking lots, streets, and even front yards over the weekend.

The culprit? Overnight storms that dropped several inches of rain across South Florida and while we spotted frogs and toads enjoying the scene, humans we talked to said it was no picnic dealing with the lingering effects.

Places like Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill all had remnants of the storms, with possibly more flooding from rain to come.

The streets in Ritchie Gray’s neighborhood in Lauderhill were still deep with water hours after the first storms passed. He said flooding problems along his street are chronic.

“It’s like, damn, are we gonna be washed away or something, you know?” Gray said. “There’s some drains that are blocked up. I’ve asked several times for them to clean 'em out and be smooth running, but nobody shows up.”

Jay Alford also lives in Lauderhill and took video on his cell phone of water up to his shins near his home.

“At 1 in the morning yesterday, I had two inches of water deep in my garage. It was 18-inches deep at the swale in my yard with no signs of the pumps being turned on at all today. Drains were blocked,” Alford said.

He said the flooding is so bad, he’s not even spending the night at home.

“We are now staying in a hotel tonight because we just wouldn’t be able to get to work any other way,” Alford said.

On Sunday night, the city of Lauderhill let residents know that the pumps in the city are working at full capacity. They cautioned anyone driving through Lauderhill to please do so carefully.