Business owner blames Pembroke Park for failure leading to constant flooding

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Mike Mears is blaming the constant flooding in his business on the local government employees who allowed a parking lot to be built over a storm drain.

Mears said every time it rains water comes in through the back door at Fine Line Interiors, 2530 SW 30 Ave., in Pembroke Park.

“I am tired of losing money and time, and business basically, because of an issue that I didn’t create,” Mears said.

Mears said Pembroke Park Town Hall officials are not responding to his complaints.

“Last time they were out here a month ago, maybe six weeks,” Mears said. “They told me they would come and do something about it within a week and we haven’t heard anything since.”

Juan C. Jimenez, the town manager, said he was under the impression that his staff was taking care of Mears' problem and promised a solution.