American Staffordshire terrier Katya could face death after vicious attack in Broward

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – An American Staffordshire Terrier’s aggressive tendencies are at the heart of an animal control investigation in Broward County after a vicious attack while the dog was unrestrained.

Surveillance video shows the muscular American Staffy named Katya attacked Wilton Manors resident Maria Zapata and her pet on Sunday morning. They were walking on Northwest 30th Court near Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Ernesto Zapata, who is married to Maria Zapata, said he is glad authorities impounded the tan-colored dog. He believes officers should also consider punishing the dog’s owners.

“The dog is a product of whatever they failed to do and it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Neighbors at ease following removal of dog allegedly behind multiple attacks, including one caught on camera

It wasn’t the first time Katya had terrified the neighborhood.

Records show animal services responded to the dog’s Wilton Manors home nine times since September to investigate incidents involving the medium-sized dog. The dog owner has been fined over two prior attacks. A $1,650 fine was settled earlier this month.

Broward County recently revised an animal ordinance to define aggressive dogs as those that have killed or severely injured a domestic animal while unprovoked and off the owner’s property.

Animal Services will make the final call. Impounded dogs could be returned to the owner, be put up for adoption, or released to an animal rescue organization to be humanely euthanized.