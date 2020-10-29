Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-95 causes traffic nightmare in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade County has caused a traffic mess for the rush-hour crowd.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a gray SUV and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, troopers said.

The highway’s southbound lanes were shot down sometime after 6 p.m. at Northwest 95th Street.

Traffic on I-95 in Miami-Dade County following a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and an SUV. (WPLG)

As of 10 p.m., lanes were still closed.

According to FHP, traffic homicide investigations can take anywhere from two to eight hours.

Troopers are working to re-open the highway as soon as possible.