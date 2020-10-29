Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-95 causes traffic nightmare in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade County has caused a traffic mess for the rush-hour crowd.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a gray SUV and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, troopers said.
The highway’s southbound lanes were shot down sometime after 6 p.m. at Northwest 95th Street.
As of 10 p.m., lanes were still closed.
According to FHP, traffic homicide investigations can take anywhere from two to eight hours.
Troopers are working to re-open the highway as soon as possible.