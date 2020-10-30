Man stabs wife 11 times then drives by 2 hospitals before finally dropping her off, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – A man who police say stabbed his wife 11 times after accusing her of having an affair drove past two hospitals before he finally stopped to get her help.

Miami Police said Eric Javier Sardinas-Vielles, 38, of Miami, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and bodily harm with a deadly weapon on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 2:27 a.m.

Police were called to Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday evening in response to a woman that hospital personnel said had been a victim of domestic violence. The victim told police that she and Sardinas-Vielles had been in a relationship for four years and were married for three.

She said on Wednesday, Oct 28, they had both gone to work early in the morning and “kept in touch” throughout the day. She said she arrived home first after work.

She said when the defendant arrived home later, he said he had received a phone call from a blocked number that told him that his wife was in a relationship with someone else.

He became angry when she said she was not “having an affair with anyone.” Sardinas-Vielles allegedly grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into the bedroom, then went into the kitchen, where he got a knife.

The victim said he began stabbing her repeatedly while saying, “I am going to kill you, I am going to kill you.” She said she defended herself at one point by putting a laundry basket between herself and the defendant.

After pleading and begging, the defendant stopped, according to the victim, and began to apologize.

She said she convinced her husband to take her to a hospital. They first drove to Coral Gables Hospital, but the victim said Sardinas-Vielles went past the hospital. He then drove to Kendall Hospital, but passed by that hospital, too, the victim said.

She told police it was about 45 minutes to an hour as the defendant drove past several hospitals before she was finally taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after screaming in paid.

Before Sardinas-Villes dropped her at the hospital, the victim said he asked her if she would tell police about the incident. She said she would not.

After JMH staff got her from the car, Sardinas-Villes left, according to the victim.

The victim told police that this was not the first time: On July 29, Sardinas-Villes punched her in the face and slashed her in the chest but she had not reported it to police.