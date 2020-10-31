Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Joe Biden in South Florida on Monday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Former President Barack Obama is coming back to South Florida.

Obama will speak to voters in the most populated part of the battleground state on Monday.

It’s the second time in as many weeks that the former Commander in Chief has stumped for Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden in South Florida.

The Biden campaign announced the visit but did not release any additional details.

It is likely to be another invitation-only, drive-in event, which have been the norm at rallies for Biden and his Vice-Presidential pick Kamala Harris.

Speaking of Harris, she made several campaign stops in the swing state on Saturday, speaking to voters in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Sunday is the final day for early voting in Florida. Election Day is Tuesday, Oct. 3.