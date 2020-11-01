Biden-Harris supporters hold drive-up rally in Wynwood on final day of early voting

WYNWOOD, Fla. – The cars and people showed up by the dozens in a last-ditch message to voters.

“The only way that we take back our country and take back the White House is if Miami-Dade votes,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The pots and pans clamored with an equally enthusiastic crowd at Mana Wynwood on Sunday, where face masks were mandatory for folks who stepped outside of their cars.

“This is the only way,” said rally attendee Etiony Aldarondo. “We’re doing it the right way, as long as we’re expressing our voice and our votes count. This is what matters; we’re doing it in a safe way.”

Most of the people at the event have already voted, but speakers encouraged participants to push family and friends to the polls.

Democrat Daniella Levine Cava is fighting to become the first female mayor for Miami-Dade County.

“We don’t want anyone to be left out, we don’t want anyone left behind,” she said. “This has got to be a no regrets election.”

From signs and flags of support from South Florida’s Latin community to hats that read Make America Normal Again, these Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters said it’s all in fun while driving home the critical message that every vote counts.

“The idea is to get everybody excited and wanting to go out and vote,” said rally attendee Maria Crespo.