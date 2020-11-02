BSO: Man gives 2 girls cash as ‘hush money’ after meeting up with them for oral sex

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a South Florida man twice in recent weeks on accusations that he preyed on minors for sexual favors and are asking anyone who may have fallen victim to the same man to come forward.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives first arrested Keivon McBride on Sept. 28 on five counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over the age of 12 and under 16.

He was arrested for a second time last Wednesday on 12 additional charges of lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography over the internet.

According to authorities, McBride is known to meet young girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through Snapchat and then arranges to meet with them in person at various locations throughout Broward County.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives found photos and a video on McBride’s cellphone of a 12-year-old and 14-year-old girl simultaneously performing oral sex on him in the backseat of his car.

Authorities said the video was taken sometime in June or July and the incident occurred in the parking lot of a church in Cooper City.

Both victims told detectives that McBride gave them $50 each as “hush money,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, McBride posted the video on Instagram, but it was taken down by the website after one of the victims filed a complaint.

Detectives said McBride confessed to the incident involving the two minors, as well as to giving them money.

McBride told detectives that he recorded the sexual acts on his cellphone with the intent to sell the videos to his acquaintances via Snapchat and Instagram, the affidavit stated.

McBride has since been released on bail.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have come into contact with McBride to contact BSO SVU Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.