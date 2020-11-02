List of Election 2020 watch parties in South Florida

MIAMI – The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Super Tuesday parties in South Florida. Mar-a-Lago Club members will wine and dine in Palm Beach. Celebrity drag queens will be waiting for the results at the Palace on Ocean Drive in South Beach and at the R House in Wynwood. This is all while some experts believe election night may turn into election week or even election month.

Here is a list of Super Tuesday watch parties:

MIAMI: OVERTOWN

The Black Collective, a volunteer leadership organization, will meet for a Black Joy Election Watch Party at The Urban, 1000 NW 2nd Ave., at Miami’s historic Overtown.

MIAMI: LITTLE RIVER

Sherwoods Bistro & Bar plans to have a large projection screen at its large garden. For more information, visit the bar’s Eventbrite page.

MIAMI: WYNWOOD

Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen at 316 NW 24 St. is planning an outdoor event. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Eventbrite page.

To add your event to this list, e-mail the information to Share@Local10.com.