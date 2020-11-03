Medley police make arrests in case of stolen PPE valued at $1 million

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men accused of stealing much-needed medical equipment were arrested on Monday.

Police say those men were behind a heist that saw a massive amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) that was meant for first responders and medical workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

The high-priced healthcare heist was all caught on camera.

Exclusive video obtained by Local 10 News show a police raid in action.

A tip led investigators to a Medley warehouse Monday.

Inside, police recovered 11 pallets packed with medical gloves, which is just part of what was stolen back on Sunday, Oct. 25 from outside a Coral Springs warehouse.

A giant shipping container was full of the PPE, which is valued at a million dollars, but during a pandemic its priceless.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly through the weekend and today they were able to effect an arrest,” said Medley Police Officer Deglys Chavarria.

It started last week with surveillance video of the thieves targeting the shipping container at Medgluv Corp in Coral Springs. They took the entire container with them.

Medley police said they received a tip about those gloves being kept inside a warehouse in their city, on the 11000 block of NW 122nd Street.

It’s at that warehouse that police found part of the loot, and two suspects, identified as Tabit Lejardi and Michael Henao.

“Their role was they were essentially selling the stolen gloves,” said Officer Chavarria.

Because the gloves are federally registered, the FBI is also investigating. Police said the recovered PPE supplies can be provided to area hospitals that need it.

“Now those gloves can get to the right hands and keep combating this pandemic,” said Officer Chavarria.