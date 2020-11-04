Coronavirus: Florida adds 4,423 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 4,423 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 32 more resident deaths.
In eight of the past nine days, the state has announced at least 4,000 new cases.
Florida is now up to 821,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,922 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard. At least 209 non-residents have also died in Florida, and the state has reported 49,889 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
Combining residents and non-residents who died here, the state’s death toll related to COVID-19 has surpassed 17,000 since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate based on yesterday’s testing was 7.75%, according to the health department. It’s been above 5% for nine of the past 10 days. The 14-day average positivity rate statewide is 5.75%, and the 7-day average is 6.4%
New deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours include five in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward County and five in Palm Beach County.
The state also Wednesday posted new numbers showing that 675 primary and secondary schools across South Florida have had COVID-19 infections confirmed by the health department.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 189,332 (+696)
Deaths: 3,670 (+5)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.79%
14-day average positivity: 5.17%
7-day average positivity: 5.9%
BROWARD
Cases: 88,381 (+422)
Deaths: 1,534 (+2)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.04%
14-day average positivity: 5.5%
7-day average positivity: 5.75%
MONROE
Cases: 2,426 (+25)
Deaths: 25 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 12.62%
14-day average positivity: 9.8%
7-day average positivity: 13.3%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 53,802 (+291)
Deaths: 1,604 (+5)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.61%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
From new White House Coronavirus Task Force #Florida brief, via @ABC :— Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) November 4, 2020
👉🏼#Covid19 resurgence, inc #Miami Dade & #Broward
👉🏼Mitigation efforts slacking
👉🏼recommends >tracking for silent community spread, more attention to safety measures.
Take care, my friends...@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kYMOvEFLmv
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 47.5 million. There have been more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 31.7 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 9.3 million confirmed cases, with over 232,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 3.7 million Americans have been deemed recovered.
An influential model of the coronavirus pandemic has predicted 399,000 total coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 1. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine said it’s most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from coronavirus — three times more than the current rate.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
List of cases by city in South Florida
Find a COVID-19 testing site near you
Hospital bed capacity and availability
Coronavirus cases in Florida schools
Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter