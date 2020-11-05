FBI, police seeking information in unsolved Cutler Bay home invasion killing

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Still unsolved after one year, there’s a $15,000 reward offered for information that can lead to the identities of those who shot and killed a 31-year-old man after he opened his front door and armed robbers stormed his house.

According to Miami-Dade Police and the FBI, who are investigating, they said that at 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019, Daniel J. Macko was at home with his wife and an unidentified acquaintance when they noticed a Dodge Ram parked near their driveway in the vicinity of Southwest 222nd Street and Southwest 99th Avenue.

Macko’s wife left the house and as she was walking back to the front door was confronted by “several subjects,” according to investigators.

Full Screen 1 / 6 Suspects' vehicle

Alerted by the scuffle, Macko opened the door to see what was happening. The robbers forced their way in and took items from the home, but police have not identified the items. Macko was shot several times and died at the scene.

Earlier the same night, a surveillance video captured Luis Molina being ambushed in his own driveway about 5 miles away.

Molina was not injured, but he said the robbers put the gun to his head and stole his wallet, his telephone and his car. “They stole everything,” he said.

Anyone with any information should call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.