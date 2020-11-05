One of the largest Great White sharks ever tagged pings off Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – One of the largest Great White sharks ever tagged is lurking out in the Atlantic and pinged Thursday morning off the coast of Key Largo.

According to OCEARCH, the shark named Unama’ki pinged Sunday off Vero Beach and then pinged at 5:46 a.m. Thursday off Key Largo.

Unama’ki is more than 15 feet long and weighs more than 2,000 pounds.

Just two months ago, the shark pinged off Nova Scotia, Canada.

The name Unama’ki comes from the indigenous Mi’kmaq people in Nova Scotia and means “Land of the Fog.”