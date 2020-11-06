Ives Estates shooting leaves 2 injured, police say

IVES ESTATES, Fla. – A Thursday night shooting in Miami-Dade County’s Ives Estates neighborhood left two people injured, police said.

Officers responded to the MiLa Apartments at 20901 San Simeon Way and found one victim there, according to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department,

Officers found a second victim who they suspect was also injured in the same shooting at the nearby Aventura Hospital, Cowart said according to the preliminary investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.