Miami-Dade Mayor’s father dies just days after Gimenez elected to Congress

MIAMI, Fla. – With a major storm coming towards Miami and only days after Carlos Gimenez won his bid to represent Florida’s 26th Congressional District, Miami Dade County mayor’s father passed away Saturday.

In a statement released, Gimenez said: “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my father, Carlos A. Gimenez, Sr., passed away this morning peacefully, surrounded by his children. "

Originally from Cuba, Gimenez Sr. moved his family to the United States in 1960.

Born on Aug. 27, 1922, he was 98-years-old. A private viewing and Mass for family is expected in the coming days.