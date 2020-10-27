Carlos Gimenez vs. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: Florida 26th Congressional District race

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The race for Florida’s 26th Congressional District has received national attention. Miami-Dade’s term-limited Mayor Carlos Gimenez is running as the Republican against Democratic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. She unseated Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Jan. 3, 2019 and it is riding on Gimenez to win that seat back for his party.

The race is considered a toss-up because the district is split in terms of party lines. It’s anyone’s guess who could win.

Florida’s 26th Congressional District runs from Kendall to Key West.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

The public battle between the two has been partisan and contentious. Both have spent millions on television attack ads that didn’t target political issues, per se, but took swings at each other’s family members. Their battle is tough and will be unforgiving to the end, most likely.

Just recently, Mucarsel-Powell was quick to jump on a newspaper story that reported that Gimenez, as mayor, intervened to prevent the county-owned American Airlines Arena to be used as voting site for early elections. The claim was that it was done in an effort to suppress the Black vote.

Miami-Dade County Election Supervisor Christina White and Gimenez both have said that the Frost Museum was selected instead of the last-minute pitch by the NBA to use large arenas because the museum is directly connected to public transportation — the Metro mover. Also, because when the Miami Heat would return to playing a regular season post-COVID-19, the site would not be available as a polling location because it would be a scheduling conflict. The Frost Museum as a site would maintain continuity, both said.

“There were concerns about this becoming political,” Gimenez said. “An early voting site shouldn’t be political,” he told Local 10′s This Week in South Florida.

Gimenez, a former Miami fire chief, believes his record of success as county Mayor shows what he can do in Congress. Over the last nine years as mayor, he said he has lowered taxes, balanced budgets, saved taxpayers billions and re-tooled and re-balanced Miami-Dade for the 21st Century. He also touts his record on the environment, which he said was responsible for the biggest overhaul of the waste management system in Miami-Dade history, he has stopped developers from encroaching on the Everglades, and continues to be a driving force to bring technology jobs to South Florida.

Born in Cuba, he came to Miami in 1960 after theCuban Revolution. He said that unlike his opponent, he has been a lifelong Miami-Dade resident.

Mucarsel-Powell, who has spent 20 years in South Florida after arriving from California, is the first South American immigrant member of Congress. During her time in Congress, she has fought for measures such as gun reform – her father died in what she said was a senseless act of gun violence by criminals in Ecuador.

She has introduced health care bills in congress including the Medical Education for a Diverse America Act, which would give medical school residents the opportunity to take courses in cultural competency to better serve patients from communities of color, along with other healthcare-related bills. She introduced and had passed the Ensuring Protection in Childcare (EPIC) Act that provides childcare facilities with federal grants to purchase PPE. She is also staunchly in support of the Protecting Americans with Pre-Existing Conditions Act and counts as one of her successes being part of the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

She was appointed vice-chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and has introduced bills that protect victims, and introduced a code of conduct act for firearms retailers

Other issues include education and childcare, affordable housing, trade, voting and civil rights, jobs and wages, infrastructure, environment, military and immigration. She is devoted to protecting DACA.

Mucarsel-Powell believes not having a background in politics makes her the better choice for Congress over her opponent — a career politician.

“I didn’t come from politics. I spent 20 years working in this District mostly at Florida International University as the associate dean of the medical school. I don’t play political games.”