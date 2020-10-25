Miami-Dade County Election Results: 2020 General Election

Miami-Dade County’s top political job is on the ballot in this November general election, as voters decide on a new mayor.

County commission and school board seats are also in play, as is Miami-Dade’s clerk of courts.

That’s in addition to various municipal election decisions depending on the city where you live.

Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Doral, Cutler Bay, Medley and Palmetto Bay are all voting for mayors.

See the results below as the votes are tabulated on Election Day, Nov. 3, including how Miami-Dade County votes in the presidential race, where Republican incumbent Donald Trump faces Democratic nominee Joe Biden.