Miami-Dade County mayor’s race: Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The next mayor of Miami-Dade County will be one of two current county commissioners running for the job.

The candidates, Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. and Daniella Levine Cava, come from opposite ends of the political spectrum. They are vying to become the chief executive officer of a government with a $9 billion budget and around 27,000 employees.

Levine Cava would be the first woman ever elected mayor of Miami-Dade.

“I’m not saying it takes a woman to do the job,” she said. “I’m just saying the men haven’t done it.”

Though the race for Miami-Dade County mayor is officially non-partisan, Bovo has been campaigning as if it were.

“There’s only one going to be one candidate that’s going to talk about conservative values about minding our budget, making sure we don’t raise taxes and don’t misspend money and that’s me,” Bovo said.

See below for live results as the ballots are counted on Election Night, Nov. 3:

r9507 Miami-Dade Mayor Candidate Votes % *Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 0)

Bovo is from Hialeah and a former state representative. As a commissioner, Bovo said he is proud of spearheading an effort to approve term limits for the county commission and of sounding the alarm on how contracts are awarded. He said he has worked to reform County Employee Benefits and Retirement to reflect “fairness and equity in what taxpayers can afford.” His 4x4 plan has four priorities in his four years if he gets into office: Improve residents' quality of life, stimulate small business, promote safe communities and implement effective transportation initiatives.

Levine Cava is an attorney from South Miami-Dade with a background as a social work executive. She’s campaigned on a three-tiered platform: Secure: a plan to stop COVID-19 and revitalize the economy; Recover: support the small business community and make it a core pillar of the county’s economic development plan with a focus on building a stronger economy for startups and entrepreneurs, and Empower by investing in neighborhoods to give residents what she calls a “path to prosperity,” especially empowering Miami-Dade’s Black community who she said the county has “ignored for too long.”

The candidates are seeking to replace Carlos Giménez, term-limited this year after being first elected to the position in 2011. Giménez is running for Congress as a Republican in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.