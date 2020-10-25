Monroe County Election Results: 2020 General Election

Voters in the Florida Keys are deciding on Monroe County’s state attorney, and three commission seats are also in play when they go to the polls for the November general election.

That’s in addition to some other municipal election decisions in Key West, Islamorada, Key Colony and Key Largo, depending on where you live.

See the results below as the votes are tabulated on Election Day, Nov. 3, including how Monroe County residents vote in the presidential race, where Republican incumbent Donald Trump is challenged by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.