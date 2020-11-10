Broward residents want authorities to do more to prevent flooding during storms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ella left America Lazarre with nightmarish flooding damage. She is among the Broward County residents who say they want authorities to do more to prevent it.

The storm’s torrential rain gushed into her home in Fort Lauderdale. The water damaged walls, furniture, and carpets. Dirty water is backing up in her bathtubs.

“Water damage means mildew, mildew means sick,” Lazarre said. “Who wants to be sick? I can’t inhale that. I have little ones in here."

According to the South Florida Water Management, a precaution during high tide was impacting Broward County’s central areas of Lauderhill, Davie, and Plantation. The standard storm drain is meant to deal with 4 inches of rain and not the 18 inches that the storm caused in some areas.

SFWM crews closed locks and turned off pumps during high tide so that the tidal water does not come back in and cause more flooding. This stops the draining for hours. Lazarre wants officials to know that more needs to be done.

Two dogs look out from a flooded field in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Davie, Fla. A deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused flooding Monday across South Florida's most densely populated urban areas, stranding cars, flooding businesses, and swamping entire neighborhoods with fast-rising water that had no place to drain. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The storm left more than 12 inches of rain in Lauderhill. But Tuesday afternoon, all of the streets were clear — except for St. George/Broward Estates and the Eastside communities where there were blockages in the stormwater system, authorities said.

Some residents are worried about the hazards that the flooding brings for both drivers and pedestrians. Surveillance video shows a girl fell in the flooded area in front of her home. Her neighbor said she saw her walking and then suddenly disappear.

Here is the list of Broward County schools that were closed after the storm:

Apollo Middle School at 6800 Arthur St., in Hollywood. Hollywood Park ES at 901 N 69th Way, in Hollywood Chapel Trail ES at 19595 Taft St., in Pembroke Pines. Everglades HS at 17100 SW 48th Ct., in Miramar. Fairway ES at 7850 Fairway Blvd., in Miramar. Miramar ES at 6831 SW 26th St, in Miramar. New Renaissance Middle School at 10701 Miramar Blvd., in Miramar. Silver Palms Elementary School at 1209 NW 155th Ave., in Pembroke Pines. Silver Trail Middle School at 18300 Sheridan St., in Southwest Ranches. West Broward High School at 500 NW 209th Ave., in Pembroke Pines. Castle Hill Elementary School at 2640 NW 46th Ave, in Lauderhill. Dillard Elementary School at 2330 NW 12th Ct., in Fort Lauderdale Endeavour Primary Learning Center at 2701 NW 56th Ave., in Lauderhill. Flamingo Elementary School at 1130 SW 133rd Ave., in Davie. Fox Trail Elementary School at 1250 S Nob Hill Rd., in Davie. Gator Run ES at 1101 Glades Pkwy., in Weston. Indian Ridge MS at 1355 S Nob Hill Rd., in Davie. Manatee Bay ES at 19200 Manatee Isles Dr., in Weston. Seminole MS at 6200 SW 16th St., in Plantation. Tequesta Trace MS at 1800 Indian Trace #3331, in Weston. Western HS at 1200 SW 136th Ave, in Davie. C. Robert Markham Elementary School at 1501 NW 15th Ave., in Pompano Beach. Norcrest ES

Local 10 News Futures Planner/Assignment Desk Editor Kerry Weston contributed to this report.