Horse gets stuck in mud in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities were working to rescue a horse that got stuck in the mud Thursday afternoon in Southwest Ranches.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 6701 SW 166th Ave. just before 2:30 p.m. as crews were still at the property. Several horses could be seen standing in the mud and it’s unclear which one was stuck.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

