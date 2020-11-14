Family gets creative to include grandparents in wedding celebration during coronavirus pandemic

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Reva and Jerry Stein live at the Palace at Coral Gables, an assisted living facility.

The coronavirus pandemic kept them away from attending their first granddaughter’s wedding on Friday, but their family found a creative way to include them in the celebration.

Reva and Jerry Stein waited in the valet area with bags of rice in hand. They wore face masks, and when the bride and groom arrived, they were also wearing face masks.

Reva and Jerry Stein, who both use walkers to get around, stood up and tossed the rice. It is a good fortune sign of prosperity and fertility, so Reva Stein got a little closer to make sure it did its job.

Her advice: “Take care of yourselves and each other.”

