Long-term care facilities report ‘bad’ rise in coronavirus cases

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – There is a new rise in Covid-19 cases at long-term care facilities in Florida, according to data that the Florida Department of Health released on Friday.
Dave Bruns, a spokesman for the American Association of Retired Persons, said that what has been happening since October 18 at long-term care facilities is bad.
“This virus, if it gets into a facility, is going to run like someone running through a dry wheat field with a flame thrower,” Bruns said.
The Florida long-term care facility residents' cases have been rising steadily since Nov. 5 when there were 829, the state data shows. On Friday, there were 1,192 cases confirmed. The staff cases had a slight decrease from 2,075 on Thursday to 1,748 confirmed cases on Friday.
Bruns said the coronavirus infections at long-term care facilities likely come from visitors and not staff.
The state data shows there are 50 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases in Broward County and 73 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County.
The long-term care facilities with the most cases in Miami-Dade County are Sunrise Community Inc., at 9040 SW 72nd St., near Kendall, and Signature Healthcare Center of Waterford at 8333 W. Okeechobee Rd., in Hialeah Gardens.
Sunrise Community Inc. reported 83 cases confirmed, including 34 residents who were transferred out of the facility and 49 staff. Signature Healthcare Center of Waterford reported 72 cases confirmed including 70 residents transferred and two staff.
The long-term care facilities with the most cases in Broward County are Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill at 2599 NW 55th Ave., Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home at 8401 E. Cypress Dr., in Pembroke Pines, and HarborChase of Coral Springs at 2975 NW 99th Ave.
Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill reported 43 confirmed cases, including five residents who were transferred out of the facility and 38 staff. The Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home reported 37 cases of residents who were transferred. HarborChase of Coral Springs reported 30 cases, including seven staff and 23 residents out of whom four were transferred out of the facility.
Coral Springs city officials are among the local authorities in South Florida who say they are being proactive about providing personal protective equipment and visiting the facilities to make sure there is compliance with preventive measures.
Bruns has some suggestions for families with residents at long-term care facilities:
- Balance the risks when you are considering whether or not to bring your relative home for the coming holidays and host an outdoor celebration, wear a face mask, and social distance if you decide to do so.
- Be aware of what the situation is at the facility
- Be informed about the track record of the facility
- Ask if the facility is doing regular testing of staff, visitors and vendors
BROWARD COUNTY
List of 50 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases
- NSPIRE HEALTHCARE LAUDERHILL: 43 cases (5 residents transferred and 38 staff)
- ALEXANDER “SANDY” NININGER STATE VETERANS NURSING HOME: 37 cases (all residents transferred)
- HARBORCHASE OF CORAL SPRINGS: 30 cases (19 residents, 4 residents transferred, and 7 staff)
- HILLCREST HEALTH CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 27 cases (14 residents, 10 residents transferred and 3 staff)
- SEAVIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 26 cases (21 residents transferred and 5 staff)
- TAMARAC REHABILITATION AND HEALTH CENTER, INC.: 25 residents transferred
- PALMS CARE CENTER: 21 cases (7 residents, 11 residents transferred, and 3 staff)
- ACTIVE SENIOR LIVING RESIDENCE: 19 cases (17 residents transferred and 2 staff)
- BROWARD NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 17 cases (15 residents transferred and 2 staff)
- FIVE STAR PREMIER RESIDENCES OF PLANTATION: 14 cases (13 staff and 1 resident transferred)
- PACIFICA SENIOR LIVING SUNRISE: 12 cases (1 resident and 11 residents transferred)
- SOLARIS HEALTHCARE COCONUT CREEK: 12 cases (10 residents transferred and 2 staff)
- NSPIRE HEALTHCARE PLANTATION: 10 cases ( 8 residents and 2 staff)
- PLANTATION NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 10 cases (3 residents, 2 residents transferred and 5 staff)
- GRAND COURT ALF LLC: 9 residents transferred
- FORUM AT DEER CREEK: 7 cases (6 residents transferred and 1 staff)
- PACIFICA SENIOR LIVING FOREST TRACE: 6 residents transferred
- ST. JOHN’S NURSING CENTER: 6 cases (1 resident and 5 residents transferred)
- CARING VILLAGE OF DAVIE: 5 residents transferred
- SAEJCA’S CASTLE LLC: 5 residents transferred
- COLONIAL ASSISTED LIVING AT FORT LAUDERDALE: 4 residents transferred
- GLADES WEST REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER: 4 cases (1 resident transferred and 3 staff)
- MANOR PINES CONVALESCENT CENTER: 4 cases ( 2 residents and 2 staff)
- ROYAL PALM SENIOR RESIDENCE: 4 residents transferred
- THE COLONY CLUB ALF: 4 residents transferred
- THE PRESERVE AT PALM AIRE: (4 cases (3 residents transferred and 1 staff)
- VIP CARE PAVILION, LLC: 4 residents transferred
- BUCKINGHAM PLACE: 3 residents transferred
- PARADISE VILLA RETIREMENT AT SHERIDAN #V: 3 residents transferred
- GRAND VILLA OF DEERFIELD BEACH: 2 cases (1 resident transferred and 1 staff)
- AZALEA OPCO LLC: 2 cases (all residents transferred)
- COURT AT PALM AIRE: 2 staff
- JOHN KNOX VILLAGE OF POMPANO BEACH: 2 staff
- LIFE CARE CENTER OF INVERRARY: 2 staff
- SUNHAVEN VILLA INC.: 2 cases (1 resident and 1 staff)
- ADVANTAGE SENIOR LIVING FACILITY: 1 resident
- BARNETT LAKEVIEW: 1 resident transferred
- BINDA ASSISTED LIVING: 1 staff
- BROOKDALE DEER CREEK: 1 resident transferred
- COVENANT VILLAGE CARE CENTER: 1 staff
- CROSS POINTE CARE CENTER: 1 staff
- FLAMINGO ALF: 1 resident transferred
- GOLDEN AGE SENIORS OF SUNRISE, INC.: 1 staff
- HAMPTON COURT ASSISTED LIVING: 1 staff
- OAKMONTE VILLAGE OF DAVIE: 1 staff
- PRESIDENTIAL PLACE: 1 resident transferred
- RANMAR GARDENS II INC: 1 resident transferred
- VICTORIA VILLA INC: 1 resident transferred
- ST JOSEPH RESIDENCE, INC: 1 resident transferred
- SUNRISE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 staff
MIAMI-DADE
List of 73 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases
- SUNRISE COMMUNITY, INC.: 83 cases (34 residents transferred and 49 staff)
- SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE CENTER OF WATERFORD: 72 cases (70 residents transferred and 2 staff)
- HAMPTON COURT NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 30 cases (19 residents and 11 staff)
- RIVERSIDE CARE CENTER: 30 residents transferred
- UNIVERSITY PLAZA REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER, INC: 20 cases (8 residents, 9 residents transferred, and 3 staff)
- ST ANNES NURSING CENTER, ST ANNES RESIDENCE INC: 15 cases (14 residents transferred and 1 staff)
- CLARIDGE HOUSE NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 13 cases (9 residents and 4 staff)
- PALMETTO CARE CENTER: 13 residents transferred
- EL PARAISO HOME, INC.: 11 residents transferred
- VILLA MARIA NURSING CENTER: 11 cases (2 residents and 9 residents transferred)
- NSPIRE HEALTHCARE MIAMI LAKES: 10 residents
- VICTORIA NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER, INC.: 10 cases ( 9 residents transferred and 1 staff)
- REFLEXION ALF II: 10 cases (4 residents, 4 residents transferred, and 2 staff)
- CORAL REEF NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 9 residents
- FLORIDEAN NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 9 residents transferred
- SOUTH DADE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 8 cases (4 residents transferred and 4 staff)
- EAST RIDGE RETIREMENT VILLAGE INC. (Nursing Home) and the EAST RIDGE RETIREMENT VILLAGE, INC. (Assisted Living Facility): 8 residents transferred. Six of them were from the assisted-living facility.
- HIALEAH SHORES NURSING AND REHAB CENTER: 8 residents transferred
- GARDEN WALK ASSISTED LIVING CORP: 7 cases (2 residents transferred and 5 staff)
- PALMETTO SUBACUTE CARE CENTER: 7 cases (5 residents and 2 staff)
- SINAI PLAZA NURSING AND REHAB CENTER: 6 residents transferred
- CASA MARISA ALF, INC: 6 cases (3 residents and 3 residents transferred)
- ALPHA & OMEGA RESIDENTIAL, INC: 4 cases (1 resident transferred and 3 staff)
- JACKSON PLAZA NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 4 cases (3 residents and 1 staff)
- LAS MERCEDES BOARDING HOME: 4 residents transferred
- MARIA ADULT HOME CARE II, INC: 4 residents transferred
- MERCEDES & FAMILY: 4 cases (1 resident transferred and 3 staff)
- TWINS SENIORS RESIDENCE ACLF: 4 residents transferred
- SUN COAST: 4 cases ( 3 residents transferred and 1 staff)
- WEST GABLES HEALTH CARE CENTER: 4 cases ( 1 resident transferred and 4 staff)
- ALL CARE ALF INC: 3 residents
- KENDALL LAKES HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 3 residents transferred
- JACKSON MEMORIAL LONG TERM CARE CENTER: 3 staff
- ARMERO TORRES ALF: 3 cases (2 residents and 1 staff)
- CAMINO DE ESPERANZA INC: 3 cases (2 residents and 1 resident transferred)
- MACTOWN, INC: 3 cases (2 residents transferred and 1 staff)
- CROSS GARDENS CARE CENTER: 3 staff
- GARDENS HOME ALF LLC: 3 cases (1 resident, 1 resident transferred, and 1 staff)
- MARIANA’S ALF CORP: 3 residents transferred
- PLAZA AT PARKSQUARE: 3 residents transferred
- TROPICAL ALF INC: 3 cases ( 1 resident, 1 resident transferred, and 1 staff)
- VILLA MARIA WEST SKILLED NURSING FACILITY: 2 residents transferred
- ALF FAMILY CARE CORP: 2 residents transferred
- NORTH DADE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 2 cases (1 resident and 1 staff)
- FOUNTAIN MANOR HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER: 2 staff
- KRYSTAL BAY NURSING AND REHABILITATION: 2 staff
- MI CASA DORADA ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY CORP: 2 residents transferred
- MARCIA ADULT CARE #1, INC: 2 cases (1 resident and 1 resident transferred)
- MEADOW WOOD HOMES LLC: 2 cases (1 resident transferred and 1 staff)
- PALACE AT HOMESTEAD, LLC: 2 staff
- PINECREST REHABILITATION CENTER: 2 staff
- SUN BAY MANOR: 2 residents transferred
- A SENIOR LIVING DREAM LLC: 1 staff
- BAY OAKS HISTORIC RETIREMENT RESIDENCE INC.: 1 resident transferred
- BLUE POINT HOME CARE INC.: 1 resident transferred
- CORAL GABLES NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 resident
- GOLDEN GLADES NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 resident transferred
- HARMONY HEALTH CENTER: 1 staff
- JACKSON MEMORIAL PERDUE MEDICAL CENTER: 1 staff
- MAUD’S PLACE: 1 resident transferred
- MIAMI CEREBRAL PALSY RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC.: 1 staff
- NORTH BEACH REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 staff
- NSPIRE HEALTHCARE KENDALL: 1 staff
- NUEVO RENACER ALF, CORP: 1 resident transferred
- PAVILION GARDENS: 1 resident transferred
- PINES NURSING HOME: 1 staff
- PONCE PLAZA NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 staff
- RIVIERA HEALTH RESORT: 1 staff
- SUNSHINE ELDERLY RESIDENCES, CORP: 1 resident transferred
- SUSANNA WESLEY HEALTH CENTER: 1 staff
- SWEET HOPE ASSISTED LIVING CORP: 1 resident transferred
- VICKY’S ALF: 1 staff
- VILLA ROSA I, INC.: 1 staff
Source: The Florida Department of Health, Nov. 13 report