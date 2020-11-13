Long-term care facilities report ‘bad’ rise in coronavirus cases

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – There is a new rise in Covid-19 cases at long-term care facilities in Florida, according to data that the Florida Department of Health released on Friday.

Dave Bruns, a spokesman for the American Association of Retired Persons, said that what has been happening since October 18 at long-term care facilities is bad.

“This virus, if it gets into a facility, is going to run like someone running through a dry wheat field with a flame thrower,” Bruns said.

The Florida long-term care facility residents' cases have been rising steadily since Nov. 5 when there were 829, the state data shows. On Friday, there were 1,192 cases confirmed. The staff cases had a slight decrease from 2,075 on Thursday to 1,748 confirmed cases on Friday.

Bruns said the coronavirus infections at long-term care facilities likely come from visitors and not staff.

The state data shows there are 50 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases in Broward County and 73 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade County.

The long-term care facilities with the most cases in Miami-Dade County are Sunrise Community Inc., at 9040 SW 72nd St., near Kendall, and Signature Healthcare Center of Waterford at 8333 W. Okeechobee Rd., in Hialeah Gardens.

Sunrise Community Inc. reported 83 cases confirmed, including 34 residents who were transferred out of the facility and 49 staff. Signature Healthcare Center of Waterford reported 72 cases confirmed including 70 residents transferred and two staff.

The long-term care facilities with the most cases in Broward County are Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill at 2599 NW 55th Ave., Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home at 8401 E. Cypress Dr., in Pembroke Pines, and HarborChase of Coral Springs at 2975 NW 99th Ave.

Nspire Healthcare Lauderhill reported 43 confirmed cases, including five residents who were transferred out of the facility and 38 staff. The Alexander “Sandy” Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home reported 37 cases of residents who were transferred. HarborChase of Coral Springs reported 30 cases, including seven staff and 23 residents out of whom four were transferred out of the facility.

Coral Springs city officials are among the local authorities in South Florida who say they are being proactive about providing personal protective equipment and visiting the facilities to make sure there is compliance with preventive measures.

Bruns has some suggestions for families with residents at long-term care facilities:

Balance the risks when you are considering whether or not to bring your relative home for the coming holidays and host an outdoor celebration, wear a face mask, and social distance if you decide to do so.

Be aware of what the situation is at the facility

Be informed about the track record of the facility

Ask if the facility is doing regular testing of staff, visitors and vendors

BROWARD COUNTY

List of 50 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases

NSPIRE HEALTHCARE LAUDERHILL: 43 cases (5 residents transferred and 38 staff) ALEXANDER “SANDY” NININGER STATE VETERANS NURSING HOME: 37 cases (all residents transferred) HARBORCHASE OF CORAL SPRINGS: 30 cases (19 residents, 4 residents transferred, and 7 staff) HILLCREST HEALTH CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 27 cases (14 residents, 10 residents transferred and 3 staff) SEAVIEW NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 26 cases (21 residents transferred and 5 staff) TAMARAC REHABILITATION AND HEALTH CENTER, INC.: 25 residents transferred PALMS CARE CENTER: 21 cases (7 residents, 11 residents transferred, and 3 staff) ACTIVE SENIOR LIVING RESIDENCE: 19 cases (17 residents transferred and 2 staff) BROWARD NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 17 cases (15 residents transferred and 2 staff) FIVE STAR PREMIER RESIDENCES OF PLANTATION: 14 cases (13 staff and 1 resident transferred) PACIFICA SENIOR LIVING SUNRISE: 12 cases (1 resident and 11 residents transferred) SOLARIS HEALTHCARE COCONUT CREEK: 12 cases (10 residents transferred and 2 staff) NSPIRE HEALTHCARE PLANTATION: 10 cases ( 8 residents and 2 staff) PLANTATION NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 10 cases (3 residents, 2 residents transferred and 5 staff) GRAND COURT ALF LLC: 9 residents transferred FORUM AT DEER CREEK: 7 cases (6 residents transferred and 1 staff) PACIFICA SENIOR LIVING FOREST TRACE: 6 residents transferred ST. JOHN’S NURSING CENTER: 6 cases (1 resident and 5 residents transferred) CARING VILLAGE OF DAVIE: 5 residents transferred SAEJCA’S CASTLE LLC: 5 residents transferred COLONIAL ASSISTED LIVING AT FORT LAUDERDALE: 4 residents transferred GLADES WEST REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER: 4 cases (1 resident transferred and 3 staff) MANOR PINES CONVALESCENT CENTER: 4 cases ( 2 residents and 2 staff) ROYAL PALM SENIOR RESIDENCE: 4 residents transferred THE COLONY CLUB ALF: 4 residents transferred THE PRESERVE AT PALM AIRE: (4 cases (3 residents transferred and 1 staff) VIP CARE PAVILION, LLC: 4 residents transferred BUCKINGHAM PLACE: 3 residents transferred PARADISE VILLA RETIREMENT AT SHERIDAN #V: 3 residents transferred GRAND VILLA OF DEERFIELD BEACH: 2 cases (1 resident transferred and 1 staff) AZALEA OPCO LLC: 2 cases (all residents transferred) COURT AT PALM AIRE: 2 staff JOHN KNOX VILLAGE OF POMPANO BEACH: 2 staff LIFE CARE CENTER OF INVERRARY: 2 staff SUNHAVEN VILLA INC.: 2 cases (1 resident and 1 staff) ADVANTAGE SENIOR LIVING FACILITY: 1 resident BARNETT LAKEVIEW: 1 resident transferred BINDA ASSISTED LIVING: 1 staff BROOKDALE DEER CREEK: 1 resident transferred COVENANT VILLAGE CARE CENTER: 1 staff CROSS POINTE CARE CENTER: 1 staff FLAMINGO ALF: 1 resident transferred GOLDEN AGE SENIORS OF SUNRISE, INC.: 1 staff HAMPTON COURT ASSISTED LIVING: 1 staff OAKMONTE VILLAGE OF DAVIE: 1 staff PRESIDENTIAL PLACE: 1 resident transferred RANMAR GARDENS II INC: 1 resident transferred VICTORIA VILLA INC: 1 resident transferred ST JOSEPH RESIDENCE, INC: 1 resident transferred SUNRISE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 staff

MIAMI-DADE

List of 73 long-term care facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases

SUNRISE COMMUNITY, INC.: 83 cases (34 residents transferred and 49 staff) SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE CENTER OF WATERFORD: 72 cases (70 residents transferred and 2 staff) HAMPTON COURT NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 30 cases (19 residents and 11 staff) RIVERSIDE CARE CENTER: 30 residents transferred UNIVERSITY PLAZA REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER, INC: 20 cases (8 residents, 9 residents transferred, and 3 staff) ST ANNES NURSING CENTER, ST ANNES RESIDENCE INC: 15 cases (14 residents transferred and 1 staff) CLARIDGE HOUSE NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 13 cases (9 residents and 4 staff) PALMETTO CARE CENTER: 13 residents transferred EL PARAISO HOME, INC.: 11 residents transferred VILLA MARIA NURSING CENTER: 11 cases (2 residents and 9 residents transferred) NSPIRE HEALTHCARE MIAMI LAKES: 10 residents VICTORIA NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER, INC.: 10 cases ( 9 residents transferred and 1 staff) REFLEXION ALF II: 10 cases (4 residents, 4 residents transferred, and 2 staff) CORAL REEF NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 9 residents FLORIDEAN NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 9 residents transferred SOUTH DADE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 8 cases (4 residents transferred and 4 staff) EAST RIDGE RETIREMENT VILLAGE INC. (Nursing Home) and the EAST RIDGE RETIREMENT VILLAGE, INC. (Assisted Living Facility): 8 residents transferred. Six of them were from the assisted-living facility. HIALEAH SHORES NURSING AND REHAB CENTER: 8 residents transferred GARDEN WALK ASSISTED LIVING CORP: 7 cases (2 residents transferred and 5 staff) PALMETTO SUBACUTE CARE CENTER: 7 cases (5 residents and 2 staff) SINAI PLAZA NURSING AND REHAB CENTER: 6 residents transferred CASA MARISA ALF, INC: 6 cases (3 residents and 3 residents transferred) ALPHA & OMEGA RESIDENTIAL, INC: 4 cases (1 resident transferred and 3 staff) JACKSON PLAZA NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 4 cases (3 residents and 1 staff) LAS MERCEDES BOARDING HOME: 4 residents transferred MARIA ADULT HOME CARE II, INC: 4 residents transferred MERCEDES & FAMILY: 4 cases (1 resident transferred and 3 staff) TWINS SENIORS RESIDENCE ACLF: 4 residents transferred SUN COAST: 4 cases ( 3 residents transferred and 1 staff) WEST GABLES HEALTH CARE CENTER: 4 cases ( 1 resident transferred and 4 staff) ALL CARE ALF INC: 3 residents KENDALL LAKES HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 3 residents transferred JACKSON MEMORIAL LONG TERM CARE CENTER: 3 staff ARMERO TORRES ALF: 3 cases (2 residents and 1 staff) CAMINO DE ESPERANZA INC: 3 cases (2 residents and 1 resident transferred) MACTOWN, INC: 3 cases (2 residents transferred and 1 staff) CROSS GARDENS CARE CENTER: 3 staff GARDENS HOME ALF LLC: 3 cases (1 resident, 1 resident transferred, and 1 staff) MARIANA’S ALF CORP: 3 residents transferred PLAZA AT PARKSQUARE: 3 residents transferred TROPICAL ALF INC: 3 cases ( 1 resident, 1 resident transferred, and 1 staff) VILLA MARIA WEST SKILLED NURSING FACILITY: 2 residents transferred ALF FAMILY CARE CORP: 2 residents transferred NORTH DADE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 2 cases (1 resident and 1 staff) FOUNTAIN MANOR HEALTH & REHABILITATION CENTER: 2 staff KRYSTAL BAY NURSING AND REHABILITATION: 2 staff MI CASA DORADA ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY CORP: 2 residents transferred MARCIA ADULT CARE #1, INC: 2 cases (1 resident and 1 resident transferred) MEADOW WOOD HOMES LLC: 2 cases (1 resident transferred and 1 staff) PALACE AT HOMESTEAD, LLC: 2 staff PINECREST REHABILITATION CENTER: 2 staff SUN BAY MANOR: 2 residents transferred A SENIOR LIVING DREAM LLC: 1 staff BAY OAKS HISTORIC RETIREMENT RESIDENCE INC.: 1 resident transferred BLUE POINT HOME CARE INC.: 1 resident transferred CORAL GABLES NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 resident GOLDEN GLADES NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 resident transferred HARMONY HEALTH CENTER: 1 staff JACKSON MEMORIAL PERDUE MEDICAL CENTER: 1 staff MAUD’S PLACE: 1 resident transferred MIAMI CEREBRAL PALSY RESIDENTIAL SERVICES, INC.: 1 staff NORTH BEACH REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 staff NSPIRE HEALTHCARE KENDALL: 1 staff NUEVO RENACER ALF, CORP: 1 resident transferred PAVILION GARDENS: 1 resident transferred PINES NURSING HOME: 1 staff PONCE PLAZA NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER: 1 staff RIVIERA HEALTH RESORT: 1 staff SUNSHINE ELDERLY RESIDENCES, CORP: 1 resident transferred SUSANNA WESLEY HEALTH CENTER: 1 staff SWEET HOPE ASSISTED LIVING CORP: 1 resident transferred VICKY’S ALF: 1 staff VILLA ROSA I, INC.: 1 staff

Source: The Florida Department of Health, Nov. 13 report