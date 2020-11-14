Video shows man hitting 2 women after not getting what he wanted at Broward restaurant

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a man who beat up two women on Thursday at the Capone’s Flicker Lite Bar & Pizza Restaurant in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police Department officers identified the man in the video as Robert Nessler. He appeared in Broward County court on Friday to face charges for the attack.

Patty Nettina, the owner of the restaurant, said Nessler “got very combative.” He was angry because Holly Dulgerian, a server at the restaurant, refused to serve him alcohol.

“I pushed him to get him away from her and he pushed me back and I went tumbling across the bar,” Nettina said.

Witnesses told police officers they saw Nessler, 48, punch Dulgerian in the face several times. The kitchen staff walked outside to defend them.

“I have never seen a person that violent in the middle of the afternoon,” Nettina said.

Nessler is out on a $1,000 bond. He is facing two counts of aggravated battery and disorderly intoxication.