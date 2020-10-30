Video shows burglar pretending to deliver boxes to get close to targets

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines residents warn there is a burglar who is in search of crimes of opportunity.

Surveillance videos show the man drives a pickup truck, which he uses to steal large items from open garages or accessible yards. Deborah Olson said she wants him caught.

“He had a lot of nerve. He had it all figured out.,” Olson said. “He had the box like he was bringing something in and it was just amazing that he felt so comfortable doing it."

The man recently stole two air compressors and a power washer. It was at about 2 p.m. He was rummaging for about five minutes in Olson’s garage while she was in her home with her husband.

The burglar had time to stop at other homes in the neighborhood. Video shows him stealing a Halloween inflatable from another home in the area.

Olson and other victims are asking anyone with information about the burglar to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.