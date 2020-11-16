In stolen golf cart, 3 burglars search Broward neighborhood for unlocked cars

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three burglars spotted on camera who are accused of stealing a golf cart and then taking a ride around a Cooper City neighborhood looking for unlocked cars.

BSO says it was called around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 with a report of a vehicle burglary in the area of Natalies Cove Road in Cooper City. Witnesses told deputies they saw people attempt to get in their cars before driving away in a golf cart.

Investigators determined the golf cart was stolen from Southwest 119th Avenue about 90 minutes earlier.

The burglars eventually left the golf cart at the entrance of the Natalie Cove community with the lights still on and the keys still in the ignition, deputies say.

Detectives believe the same burglars are linked to a moped that was taken from a home in the 4900 block of Southwest 94th Avenue, an attempted residential burglary in the Rock Creek neighborhood and other vehicle burglaries.

If you have information or can identify the people seen on the video at the top of this page, you are urged to call BSO Detective Glenn Gainey at 954-435-2200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.