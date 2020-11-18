Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal seeking to become Bay Harbor Islands police chief

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is now in the running to be the police chief of Bay Harbor Islands.

It’s been three months since Israel lost his bid for re-election as Broward County Sheriff.

Local 10 has learned that he’s under consideration for another job of top cop, this time in Miami-Dade County.

Israel made the cut as the third of three finalists for the position of Bay Harbor Islands Police Chief.

Now those three will move into the next phase of interviews.

Israel was removed from office in January of 2019, following criticism over his handling of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

He campaigned to get his former job back in this year’s election, but lost in the Democratic Primary to his successor, Gregory Tony.

Before he was Broward County Sheriff, Israel was police chief in North Bay Village.

It’s unclear when the new chief will be selected in Bay Harbor Islands.