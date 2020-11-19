Police release names of 2 dead in mansion murder mystery in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police identified the two people found Tuesday in a Kendall luxury home, a property listed as a short-term rental, near The Falls.

Police said the deaths of Tyron C. Coleman, 23, and Jessica Moye, 26, have been ruled a homicide.

The two were found unresponsive when a cleaning crew entered the mansion around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at a home on Southwest 136th Street and Southwest 93rd Avenue. Investigators have yet to reveal how they died or where they were found in the home.

The residence was listed on several short-term rental sites as a five-bedroom home with a capacity for 10 to 14 guests. Before the Airbnb page was removed, it was listed on the site as a “Lake House Villa” available for about $870 per night.

According to Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s records, Michael P. Hanna has been the owner of the home since 1978. Local 10 has not been able to reach the owner for comment.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone that can offer information that leads to an arrest. Call Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide at (305) 471-2400 or Miami-Dade County Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.