Detectives ask public for help with solving mystery at luxury home in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – The search for answers at a mysterious crime scene at a luxury home in Kendall continued on Wednesday. Detective Angel Rodriguez said homicide detectives needed help with the death investigation.

Rodriguez said the detectives were “seeking the assistance of the community” after a cleaning crew walked into the home about 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at 19330 SW 136 St. and found a man and a woman dead.

A crime scene investigations' van is parked in front of a home where two people were found dead on Tuesday in Kendall. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

David Martinez was among the neighbors who described the home as a short-term rental nightmare. He said the suspicious houseguests and disruptive parties were a threat to the quiet family-friendly neighborhood.

Martinez said on Tuesday afternoon that the situation was so dire that the crime scene was not a surprise.

“We knew something was going to happen," Martinez said.

Neighbors say short-term rental 'party' home turned into Kendall crime scene

The residence was listed on several short-term rental sites as a five-bedroom home with a capacity for 10 to 14 guests. Before the Airbnb page was removed, it was listed on the site as a “Lake House Villa” available for about $870 per night.

According to Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s records, Michael P. Hanna has been the owner of the home since 1978. He could not be reached for comment.

Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, did not disclose if the deaths were related to the property owners' short-term rental activities. Late Tuesday night, officers lifted the yellow crime scene tape to allow a group of men and women inside the property.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the man and the woman who died to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.