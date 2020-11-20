2 drivers shot at on I-95 Friday morning in separate incidents, FHP investigating

MIAMI, Fla. – A mystery is unfolding on Interstate 95 involving two shootings that both happened around 11 a.m. Friday.

Local 10 is on the scene and still gathering information, but according to Florida Highway Patrol an SUV driver called police to tell them he needed help because he was shot at while he was driving northbound on I-95.

Sky 10 overhead captured video of the back window of the SUV shot out.

FHP arrived to the scene where the SUV driver had pulled over, near Exit 11, the Northwest 151st Street exit. The driver told them that a bullet went through his car, but he was not injured.

As this was happening, FHP learned that a 19-year-old had driven himself to an urgent care at 131st Street and Biscayne Boulevard saying he had been shot, also while driving on the interstate. He was transferred to Aventura Hospital.

FHP does not know if the incidents are related. Three troopers were dispatched to Aventura Hospital to speak with the victim.

FHP told Local 10 that a white sedan could be the suspect vehicle involved in the SUV shooting. There is no suspect information on the second shooting incident at this time.

Police still continue to search for clues and suspects in the random killing of Melissa Gonzalez, who was shot Jan. 3 while driving on Interstate 95. Gonzalez was heading south on I-95 near Exit 7, Northwest 79th Street, when she was struck by a bullet and died from her injuries.

(This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for more as the story develops.)

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.