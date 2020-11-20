Demolition company washing cars after complaints of debris at nearby apartment

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Cars are being cleaned at a Hallandale Beach apartment complex following a Local 10 News investigation.

As we have been reporting, residents in the Taromina Apartments say dust, debris and specs of concrete have coated their vehicles since demolition began next door.

Florida Demolition Incorporated is knocking down an old building to make way for a new one, and the high winds have been sending the materials over a fence toward the apartments in the 1900 block of South Ocean Drive.

On Friday, that demolition company had its employees washing cars and trying to remove what appears to be the hardened cement.

The city of Hallandale Beach has received numerous complaints from residents about the situation.

The city commission voted Wednesday to look at new and different ways to protect adjacent properties during demolition.