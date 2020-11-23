Driver rear-ends car on I-95 causing it to flip, hits 2nd car, takes off on foot

HOLLLYWOOD, Fla. – The driver that caused a crash Sunday night involving three cars on Interstate 95 and Hollywood Blvd fled the scene after the car overturned.

According to Florida Highway patrol, a black Ford Fusion hit a Dodge Ram from behind. The Ram then swerved to the left and hit the Express Lane walls and overturned, according to FHP.

The Fusion swerved to the right and hit a white Lexus. The Fusion then overturned. According to police, the driver of the Fusion left the vehicle and the scene of the crash.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is continuing.