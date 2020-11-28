Armed thief wears Trump mask to heist in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for a thief who wore a mask of President Donald Trump to an armed robbery on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s Westview neighborhood.

Officer Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, described the suspect’s disguise as “a full-face Trump Halloween mask.”

The armed robber targeted the 7-Eleven gas station and store at 11895 NW 17 Ave., near the Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

The armed robber got away. Rodriguez said no one was injured. Management at 7-Eleven shared surveillance video with detectives, but not with the public.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the armed robber to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Reporter Trent Kelly and Assignment Desk Editor Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.