Coronavirus: Florida adds 7,363 new cases Sunday and 58 more resident deaths

Florida’s health department reported an increase of 7,363 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 58 more resident deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus.
Florida is now up to 992,660 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,500 resident deaths, according to the health department’s dashboard.
The state has also reported that at least 236 non-resident deaths have occurred here, and there have been at least 54,706 hospitalizations attributed to the virus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 7.83%. The 14-day average positivity rate is 7.37% and the 7-day is 7.06%.
Deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours in South Florida include 11 in Miami-Dade County and seven in Broward County.
More than 38.6% of the new cases reported Sunday were in Miami-Dade and Broward.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 227,656 (+2,024)
Deaths: 3,834 (+11)
Yesterday’s positivity: 10.04%
BROWARD
Cases: 106,698 (+821)
Deaths: 1,659 (+7)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.28%
MONROE
Cases: 3,353 (+32)
Deaths: 27 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.36%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 65,011 (+341)
Deaths: 1,678 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.06%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 62.5 million. There have been more than 1.4 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 39.9 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 13.2 million confirmed cases, with more than 266,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world. Over 5 million Americans have been deemed recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 27: 17,344* (includes a data backlog)
- Nov. 26: State provided no updated information
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
Related links
List of cases by city in South Florida
Find a COVID-19 testing site near you
Hospital bed capacity and availability
Coronavirus cases in Florida schools
Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter