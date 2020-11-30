Multiple migrants detained off Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. – Multiple migrants were detained Monday morning after coming ashore Hillsboro Beach.

Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela was in the area off Hillsboro Mile and said initial reports indicated that about nine adults and one young child were detained.

He said federal agents were possibly searching for one or two more people.

The migrants appeared to have come ashore via a twin-engine boat that was spotted by Sky 10. Several life vests were spotted nearby on the sand.

Meanwhile, U.S. Border Patrol officials confirmed that six Cuban migrants were taken into custody Monday after coming ashore near Marathon.

#BreakingNews. Early this morning, #BorderPatrol Agents along with state & federal partners responded to a maritime smuggling event in the Florida Keys that made landfall near Marathon, #Florida. Currently, 6 Cuban nationals are in federal custody. @mcsonews @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/2FYpVbcqC5 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) November 30, 2020

It’s unclear from where the migrants from Hillsboro Beach originated.

Vela is working to gather more details from authorities.

