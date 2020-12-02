Police: Man arrested for multiple incidents of rape against 80-year-old woman

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 57-year-old Hialeah man is under arrest after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 80-year-old disabled woman.

Juan Ivan Granda was arrested Tuesday on five counts of sexual battery on a physically incapacitated person and one count of false imprisonment.

The investigation began on July 27, 2020 after the victim, who said Granda was a relative, alerted another family member to the incidents. The victim said Granda lived with her at the time of the assaults.

The elderly woman said that Granda raped her multiple times over the last year and, if she tried to resist, he would “pin her down” and threaten her with violence.

On the arrest report, Granda is listed as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 220 pounds.

She said because of suffering multiple physical ailments and her advanced age, she was too weak to fight him off.

The victim told police Granda would molest her in her home and in his car when taking her to her doctors’ appointments.

She told another relative that Granda would also photograph and record the sexual acts. That person confronted Granda about the abuse and he denied it, but the person was able to locate the images, according to police. The abuse was documented not only Granda’s phone, but the victim’s phone, which he also allegedly used to photograph and take videos of the assaults, the arrest report stated.

Granda was arrested on Tuesday. He confessed to the crimes before being taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, according to Hialeah police.