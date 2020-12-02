Key West’s former first lady Cheryl Hollon Cates dies of COVID-19, report says

MIAMI – Cheryl Hollon Cates, who was devoted to community service as the former First Lady of Key West for nearly a decade, died on Wednesday of complications with COVID-19, The Key West Citizen reports. She was 67.

Hollon Cates, a real estate broker with Berkshire Hathaway, co-owned several businesses including Cates Automotive, and she was the 2017 recipient of the Key West’s Business Guild’s Presidential Award.

Hollon Cates was born in Jacksonville and moved to Key West when she was two years old. She wed her high school sweetheart, Craig Cates, in 1971. He served as Key West mayor from Oct. 1, 2009 to Nov. 19, 2018.

Hollon Cates is survived by Craig Cates and their three daughters Tammy, Nicole, and Crystal Cates, and their grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Andrew, and Riley.

Local 10 News’ Futures Planner/Assignment Desk Editor Kerry Weston contributed to this report.

