Flames engulf man’s Jeep at gas station near Allapattah

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flames engulfed a white Jeep at a Citgo gas station on Friday in Miami-Dade County, near Allapattah.

Nearby residents reported the thick black smoked and the flames shooting into the air. A man said the fire sparked just as he finished filling up his gas tank.

Firefighters responded to the gas station at the corner of Northwest 28th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue. Surveillance video from across the street shows how a small blaze quickly grew.

Officers with Miami-Dade Schools Police, Miami and Miami-Dade responded to the area to help keep drivers away from the area. No one was injured.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.