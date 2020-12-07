Danielle Cohen Higgins appointed to Miami-Dade Commission

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Cohen Higgins has been appointed as Miami-Dade County’s new commissioner for District 8, filling the seat vacated by new mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Higgins was selected by a 10-1 vote in a special meeting Monday.

Higgins grew up in South Dade and is the daughter of Jamaican immigrants.

She went to Sunset Senior high school before attending the University of Florida and then Florida State University for her law degree.

Higgins is married with two young children.