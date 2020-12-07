WATCH LIVE: Medical officials join Miami-Dade School Board for meeting regarding COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medical officials are joining members of the Miami-Dade School Board Monday to present data on COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalization, mortality, morbidity and ICU bed usage.

The meeting comes a week after Florida’s health department announced that it had verified COVID-19 cases among students or faculty at 1,161 primary and secondary schools across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties since early September.

The total is up from 955 schools two weeks prior.

The Florida Department of Health posts a weekly report on coronavirus cases at schools across the state dating back to Sept. 6. The latest report — released last Wednesday and included at the bottom of this page — shows cases confirmed through Nov. 28.

The report does not specify whether the infected students and faculty have been participating in in-person learning.

Miami-Dade has 548 schools listed with cases dating back to early September, up from 422 in the report two weeks prior.

View and download the state’s latest report on COVID-19 in schools below: