More than 100 rodent droppings found inside Pollo Tropical

WESTON, Fla. – Records show more than 100 rodent droppings were found inside the Pollo Tropical in Weston last week.

A whopping 50 rodent droppings were found at the front counter alone.

Rodent issues were also found inside Beach Pizza on Las Olas in Fort Lauderda l e, and inside a storage area at Hook Fish and Chicken on the Sunrise/Plantation border.

It is the second time Hook’s has been ordered shut.

Meanwhile, the management at the Dunkin’ at 18801 NW Second Ave. in Miami Gardens either doesn’t get it or doesn’t care.

That one location was ordered shut for the third time last week.

According to the inspection, flying insects were spotted landing on the donuts.

Flies were also an issue inside the Wendy’s in North Miami Beach.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***POLLO TROPICAL

2635 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

ORDERED SHUT 11/30/20

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed over 20 rodent droppings on cases of syrups used to make soda next to ice machine in prep area by three compartment sink 7 rodent droppings on Water heater stand next to blast chiller in prep area by three compartment sink 5 rodent dropping in between water heater stand and blast chiller in prep area 7 on top of continental reach in freezer where fries, yucca and plantains are held hot next to fryer station 3 on floor between continental reach in freezer and fryers close to cook line approximately 10 droppings under drive through cash drawer shelf where single service containers are held 3 droppings on plastic that secured single service cups Approximately 50 rodent droppings under front counter where can sodas, ketchup and registers tapes are kept in front of steam table 5 droppings under steamtable by cook line where uncovered food are held hot Approximately 10 droppings under chemical shelf in storage area by back door 3 droppings on case of rags used to sanitized areas in the establishment.”

“Garbage not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make the garbage inaccessible to insects and rodents. Observed multiple bags of garbage at back door for over 20 minutes.”

***DUNKIN’

18801 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 12/1/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/30/20

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/5/19

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live small flying insects landed on donuts in an uncovered tray on the preparation table, located in the back prep area; 1 live small flying insect on a clean coffee container on the back preparation table; 7 live small flying insects on the wall, ceiling tile and vent in men’s bathroom; 3 live small flying insects on wall, ceiling tile and vent in women’s bathroom; 5 live small flying insects on shelves in the back storage area; and 1 live small flying insect in the wall by three compartment sink. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 2 live small flying insects landed on donuts in an uncovered tray on the preparation table, the back prep area.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed a clean food tray has buildup of food debris.”

“1 dead small insect inside the front reach in cooler that holds assorted beverages. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed exterior of donut holding units has food debris. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Observed a pan of donuts on the preparation table, and donuts in a holding unit not covered. Manager discarded uncovered donuts on a preparation table. Employee covered holding unit.”

***WENDY’S

1532 NE 163RD STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 11/30/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 7 live small flying insects on the wall at the entrance of the front counter, next to ice cream machine; 3 live small flying insects on the ice cream machine, 10+ live small flying insects on the computer monitor/wires at the front counter; 5 live small flying insects on cups at the front counter; and 6+ live small flying insects on the menu board; 17+ live small flying insects in the hallway lights and wall trim (bathroom area); observed 100+ live small flying insects on the ceiling tiles in the dining areas and, at the front counter wood frame and mobile app sign; 4+ live small flying insects on the wall by the soda machine; 2 live small flying insects landed on bacon on the hot holding unit; 20+ live small flying insects on the drive thru window, the cold holding unit, three compartment sink, drive thru window area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 2 live small flying insects landed on bacon on the hot holding unit.”

“Employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands upon returning to employee area. Observed kitchen employee coming from the bathroom, entered the kitchen and began to serve food at the drive thru window. No hand wash. Manager instructed employee to wash hands. Employee washed hands.”

***BEACH PIZZA

3009 EAST LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/3/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 2 rodent droppings on shelf over stand mixer in kitchen. Observed 1 rodent dropping on leg of mixer in kitchen Observed 20 droppings on bottom shelf of front counter where register is. Observed approximately 30 rodent droppings on floor in upstairs area where pizza boxes and other supplies are kept. Observed approximately 30 rodent droppings in office/prep room on floor where plugged in slicer, prep table for slicer and chest freezer are stored. Observed 2 rodent droppings under slicer, observed 5 rodent droppings on bottom shelf of prep table in upstairs prep room Observed 6 rodent droppings in employee restroom upstairs by office/ prep room. Observed gnaw marks on upstairs office /prep room door at bottom.”

***HOOK FISH & CHICKEN

6201 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 12/2/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/28/20

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 1 dead rodent in trap behind unused True lowboy cooler in the second floor which serves as a storage room for plastic to-go containers, sauces and dry goods. Operator discarded dead rodent.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 6 rodent droppings on the floor near stair in the second floor which serves as a storage room for plastic to-go containers, sauces and dry goods. Observed 2 rodent droppings on the floor behind True lowboy cooler in the second floor which serves as a storage room for plastic to-go containers, sauces and dry goods. Operator cleaned droppings and sanitized floors.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top: chopped lettuce (44-50°F - Cold Holding). Observed lettuce overflowing insert pan inside flip top cooler with lettuce on the top not maintaining 41°F. Per operator foods have been in unit less than 4 hours. Operator moved lettuce to bottom of cooler to quick chill. Advised operator to not fill insert pans above the line.”

***TUCKER DUKES

1658 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 11/30/20

6 VIOLATIONS

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 15 live flies on clean glass rack at bar triple sink Approximately 10 live flies at soda machine at bar 6 live flies at restroom door in dining room Approximately 10 live flies on ceiling over prep area on cook line 3 live flies on clean storage containers at prep area on the cook line 3 live flies on clean storage containers in dish room Approximately 5 live flies on ceiling in dish room Approximately 15 live flies in office area next to dish washer area.”