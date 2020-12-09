Fort Lauderdale airport opens coronavirus testing area at Terminal 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Wednesday morning, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Aiport joined the growing list of airports around the country that have coronavirus testing areas.

Nomi Health, a startup based in Utah, is operating it at the lower level of FLL’s Terminal 3, which is the airport’s main terminal. It will open to air travelers with any airline daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The site offers two diagnostic tests. The rapid antigen test result is available in 30 minutes. The PCR test, which is more accurate than the rapid antigen test, is available in 48 hours.

The service is only for air travelers who have tickets from FLL, or Miami and Palm Beach international airports. Online appointments and credit or debit card payments are required.

Tampa International Airport was the first airport in Florida to open a testing area in October with BayCare Health System. The growing list of U.S. international airports with testing availability also includes John F. Kennedy, Newark, Boston Logan, Dallas Fort Worth, and San Francisco, according to AFAR travel experts.

For more information about testing at FLL, visit the airport’s advisories page or the Broward County Aviation Department’s announcement.

