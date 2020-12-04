Fort Lauderdale airport to set up coronavirus testing area at Terminal 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is preparing to set up a coronavirus testing area at the lower level of Terminal 3, which is the airport’s main terminal.

According to Arlene Satchell, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Aviation Department, the testing area will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting on Dec. 9.

Nomi Health, a startup based in Utah, will be providing both rapid testing for $69 and the PCR test for $99 to travelers who have made appointments online and who have already purchased tickets to fly out of FLL, Miami International Airport, or Palm Beach International Airport.

