Florida reports 10,870 more coronavirus cases Thursday, most since late July

Florida reported 10,870 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day increase in the state since July 25.
Another 98 resident deaths were also confirmed.
The state is now up to 1,029,030 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,874 resident deaths, according to the department of health.
Florida has also reported that at least 238 non-resident deaths have occurred here, and there have been at least 55,820 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate from yesterday’s testing was 8.19%. The 14-day average positivity rate is 7.5% and the 7-day average is 7.95%.
Deaths confirmed in the past day include 14 in Broward County, eight in Miami-Dade County and 10 in Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade (2,254 cases) made up over 20% of the new cases reported Thursday.
The state this week received guidance from the White House coronavirus task force recommending that many residents assume they are infected if they gathered for Thanksgiving outside their home.
And, on Wednesday, Florida updated its report on COVID-19 in schools, showing that more than 1,000 primary and secondary schools in South Florida have reported infections over the past three months.
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he believes the first coronavirus vaccine approvals in the United States will come next week, and he is encouraging Floridians to take the vaccine when it is available to them.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 236,308 (+2,254)
Deaths: 3,868 (+8)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.38%
14-day average positivity: 8.44%
7-day average positivity: 9.2%
BROWARD
Cases: 110,517 (+1,157)
Deaths: 1,687 (+14)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.99%
14-day average positivity: 7.1%
7-day average positivity: 7.57%
MONROE
Cases: 3,480 (+54)
Deaths: 28 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.63%
14-day average positivity: 9.46%
7-day average positivity: 8.58%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 67,106 (+679)
Deaths: 1,709 (+10)
Yesterday’s positivity: 7.52%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 64.8 million. There have been more than 1.4 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 41.6 million being declared recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 13.9 million confirmed cases, with more than 274,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world. Over 5.3 million Americans have been deemed recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 26 and 27 combined: 17,344
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
