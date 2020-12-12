BSO on scene of reported multiple shooting in residential area of Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – An active police scene this morning after reports of multiple people found shot in a Tamarac residence.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Northwest 83rd Street.

Local 10 at the scene learned that deputies found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, but it has not been confirmed as to how many people were shot.

At least one person was taken by air rescue helicopter.

There are also homicide detectives reportedly on site for the investigation, which would indicate that there was at least one death as a result of the shooting.

