Dade guard charged after making undercover deal to bring cocaine into prison, according to state attorney

MIAMI, Fla. – A Dade Correctional Institution sergeant was charged after allegedly making a deal with an undercover Miami-Dade Police officer to take cocaine into the facility in exchange for $3,000.

Dade Correctional Institution Sergeant Travis Thompson was charged with one count of cocaine trafficking, according to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who said her office worked with MDPD on the narcotics investigation.

Thompson, who Rundle said in a statement, has worked for the Florida Department of Corrections since 2015, made contact with an undercover MDPD officer. It is alleged that he then agreed to accept $3,000 and an amount of cocaine with “the intention of bringing the cocaine into the Dade Correctional Institution premises.” Rundle said when Thompson took the cocaine and cash he was arrested.

“Bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near an open container of gasoline, dangerous and foolish,” Fernandez Rundle said. “Drugged inmates can be totally unpredictable and potentially violent as they relate to other inmates and to guards, placing everyone in danger.”

Thompson, 26, who was taken into custody Thursday, was charged with a first-degree felony and bond was set at $25,000 and he will remain under house arrest, according to Rundle.