Frank Amadeo, longtime President of Estefan Enterprises, dies suddenly of heart attack

MIAMI – The South Florida music and entertainment industry has lost one of its icons.

President of Estefan Enterprises Frank Amadeo passed away Saturday morning after suffering a sudden heart attack in his Brickell home.

The 57-year-old has been a major part of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s entertainment and hospitality empire since joining Estefan Enterprises in 1992 as media relations director after working as program director for South Florida radio station Y-100.

Amadeo worked very closely with Emilio for close to three decades and also helped steer the careers of Gloria, Jon Secada, Shakira and most recently the Estefan’s daughter Emily.

Amadeo was instrumental in growing the Miami-based company, which boasts a management division, film and TV production, a record label and music publishing division. He also oversaw the company’s hotels, restaurants and recording studio.

For the Estefan’s, Amadeo was more than just a professional asset, he was family.

Amadeo is survived by his partner, Ernesto and his two sisters.